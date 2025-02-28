Things to do this weekend: The Flower Fields, Mardi Gras celebrations and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, Feb. 28

Sesame Place San Diego’s Mardi Gras Celebration

Through Mar. 9 | Chula Vista | Included with park admission

Sesame Place San Diego is kicking off its First-Annual Mardi Gras celebration. The family-friendly event invites guests to join in the fun with Sesame-street themed interactive activities, carnival colors, and special performances.

Circus Vargas

7:30 p.m. at Westfield Plaza Bonita| $25+

The theme this year is “Hollywood Dreams!” A spectacular red-carpet production paying tribute to the Golden Age of cinema

2025 Gaslamp Mardi Gras: Fat Tuesday

All weekend long| $28+

Experience one of SoCal’s best Fat Tuesday celebrations with New Orleans-inspired cocktails and revelries from the French Quarter to the Gaslamp Quarter.

What the Constitution Means to Me

8 p.m. at the North Coast Repertory Theatre| $54.50

San Diego favorite Jacque Wilke* brings playwright Heidi Schreck's Tony-nominated, Pulitzer Prize finalist to vibrant life, weaving personal narrative with constitutional history in this critically acclaimed production.

Dan Soder

7 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre|$49.70

Dan Soder is a New York City based comedian and actor who’s best known as ‘Mafee’ on the hit series Billions on Showtime.

San Diego Museum Month

Last day at participating museums

More than 70 locations across San Diego County participate in this annual event, which offers 50% off admission prices at museums, gardens, historic sites and more. Here is a full list.

Saturday, March 1

Carlsbad Flower Fields

Through May 11 | 5704 Paseo Del Norte | $27 for adults

This year’s theme is “Where Color Takes Flight” which is inspired by the new encounter featuring hundreds of fluttering butterflies.

San Diego FC vs. St. Louis City SC

7:30 p.m. at Snapdragon Stadium | $99+

St. Louis City Soccer Club is in San Diego to play against San Diego FC

San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

10 a.m. at Petco Park| Free

There will be 100+ hands-on activities, stage performances, and fun for all ages.

CRSSD Festival

All weekend long at Waterfront Park| $159+

CRSSD Festival is a two-day electronic music festival that takes place in spring and fall at the 12 acre San Diego Waterfront Park featuring three stages and 36+ performers.

The Great Gatsby

7 p.m. at the Balboa Theatre| $62.70

Step into the jazzy world of the Roaring Twenties with this new production of the World Ballet Company.

Sunday, March 2

San Diego Open

2 p.m. at Barnes Tennis Center | $28+

One of the most exciting professional tennis tournaments is taking place at Barnes Tennis Center. This year, the San Diego Open marks a new chapter for the tournament, as they transition into an ATP Challenger 100 event. Sunday is the last day.

Wicked

1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. | San Diego Civic Theatre | Times/prices vary

The Broadway sensation is stopping by in San Diego. The show tells the untold story of what happened in the Land of Oz, long before Dorothy arrives. Sunday is the last day.

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld San Diego

Included with park admission

Take part in the New Orleans classic, with live music, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun dishes. Sunday is the last day.

Empty Ride

2 p.m. at the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center| $112

Kisa, a painter in Paris, returns to her small Japanese hometown after the 2011 tsunami to help her ailing father by driving his taxi cab. But as she navigates the winding streets and transports her eccentric passengers, she is haunted by the supernatural remnants of what the floodwaters left behind.