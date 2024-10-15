San Diego Zoo activates the Giant Panda Cam

The San Diego Zoo launched a live online "giant panda cam" Tuesday that allows people around the globe to view the daily lives of its new giant panda bears, Xin Bao and Yun Chuan.

The livestream launched Tuesday morning offers a window into the daily activities of 4-year-old female Xin Bao and 5-year-old male Yun Chuan during San Diego's daylight hours. The daily stream will be shown again after nightfall.

The panda cam may be viewed at sandiegozoo.org/pandacam and requires viewers to share an email address — signing users up to the zoo's newsletter — in order to view the pandas in their habitat.

This summer, Xin Bao and Yun Chuan were the first giant panda bears to arrive in the United States in 21 years.

Zoo officials said in a statement that the pair "have acclimated beautifully to their expansive, bamboo-filled homes and now their playful antics and natural behaviors can be observed from anywhere, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of these charismatic giants."

The zoo said viewers can differentiate between the pandas by identifying Xin Bao "by her large, round face and big ears" and Yun Chaun by his "long, slightly pointed nose."