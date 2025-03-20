Clairemont, ‘The Village within a City,' celebrates 75 years

Clairemont — commonly called "The Village within a City" — turns 75 years old this year. While the neighborhood is well known for shopping and its countless food options, it began as one of the city's early suburbs.

San Diego History Center San Diego History Center

The community, now home to about 82,000 people, was created in 1950 by a set of developers, Carlos Tavares and Louis Burgener. It was named after Tavares' wife, Claire. The neighborhood is still recognized for examples of mid-century architecture, but today's construction looks a bit different, with Clairemont a hotspot for accessory dwelling units (ADUs), or granny flats.

Clairemont is also where San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria grew up. He shows us around the community that he says shaped his love for public service.

In our latest edition of In Your Neighborhood, a series dedicated to profiling San Diego's diverse communities, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 highlight Clairemont. Read and watch our stories below:

Check out more from NBC 7 In Your Neighborhood

In Your Neighborhood: Exploring the community tapestry of Lemon Grove

In Your Neighborhood: Cruising through the last 150 years in National City

In Your Neighborhood: There's something for everyone, including fish tacos, in Pacific Beach

In Your Neighborhood: 60 Years of Growth, Forever to Go in San Marcos

In Your Neighborhood: New Beginnings Celebrated in City Heights

In Your Neighborhood: Surf in the West, Pozole in the East Drive Oceanside's 200-Year History

In Your Neighborhood: Chula Vista's History of Explosive Growth Inspires City's Promising Future

Think your town would make a great In Your Neighborhood? Email us here.