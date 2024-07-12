If you haven’t smelled it yet, there’s another corpse flower getting ready to bloom at the San Diego Botanic Garden this upcoming week following the appearance of their 'sibling' plant a few weeks ago.

The flower first flourished the weekend of June 28, after a long-awaited arrival with only a few hours to witness its powerful smell. The public named this flower Uncle Fester after a naming contest hosted by the conservatory. And now, a second flower makes its surprising debut.

The Amorphophallus titanum, better known as the corpse flower, emits a powerful odor in full bloom for 48 hours and is described as a rotting corpse or carcass. The bloom of a corpse flower is a special and uncommon event since most corpse flowers need seven to ten years to bloom for the first time and only bloom again thereafter every four to five years.

The exact date of when this recent flower blooms is yet unclear, but is expected to bloom sometime this week. San Diego Garden Botanic Garden encourages people to stay regularly updated via social media to get a chance to see this rare flower.

When the flower blooms, the garden will extend its hours from 7 a.m. until 12 a.m. at the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory at the Garden. Sunday will also see extended hours.

San Diego Botanic Garden A close look at the Corpse Flower that bloomed in the San Diego Botanic Garden, June 28 2024.

According to San Diego Botanic Garden (SDBG), these two plants appear to be on the same cycle as both have previously bloomed within 30 days of each other, first in 2018 and a second time, also together, in 2021

“We are extremely fortunate to be presenting our second corpse flower bloom of the year from a plant within our permanent collection,” said SDBG President and CEO, Ari Novy, PhD. “This particular plant is a sibling to the plant that just bloomed here in late June. The response to that recent bloom was incredible, and we cannot wait to share this experience with the community once again. If you didn’t have a chance to come check out the last bloom, this is your opportunity.”

Ways to stay updated and see Corpse Flower this summer

24-hour corpse plant livestream

Things change quickly for a blooming corpse flower, so the garden is recording a 24-hour live stream of the plant available here (dubbed Corpse Cam).

Why does the corpse flower stink?

The corpse flower earned its nickname by imitating the odor of rotten meat in order to attract pollinators like carrion beetles and flies, according to SDBG. In order to increase its chances of pollination, its large spadix (the big yellow stem sticking out of the middle) generates heat, raising its scent high into the trees so it can attract those pollinators from farther away.

Those who've dared to smell it have described it as smelling like cheese, garlic, stinky feet, diapers or rotten fish!

The flower bloomed on Halloween at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas for the first time since 2018, and only the second time in its 14 years of existence, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.

Why is the corpse flower's bloom so rare?

Most of these Sumatran-rainforest-native plants need to age seven to 10 years before blooming for the first time. After that, they bloom only every four or five years afterwards.

After fully blooming, it will emanate its famous stench for only three days before starting to close up and decay slowly over the next few weeks.

“The corpse flower is the smelly rock star of the plant world,” said Novy.

“Its putrescence attracts pollinators in its native habitat in Sumatra, Indonesia, while also attracting curious humans from around the world excited to experience this beautiful, stinky, giant inflorescence.”

Garden Director John Clements explains the stench of the corpse flower to knowledge-hungry visitors at the San Diego Botanic Garden. (NBC 7)