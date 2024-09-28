La Jolla Art and Wine Festival returns with more than 160 artists

More than 160 artists will bring their work to La Jolla this weekend, as the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival kicks off its 16th annual event.

The open-air festival, which will be held along Girard Avenue, will feature art in a diverse selection of media, including painting, sculpting, ceramics, woodwork, photography, fine glass and more, organizers said.

The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival, taking place Saturday and Sunday, will also boast a strong selection of local and international beverages.

"Every year, we are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and talented group of artists, as well as the region's finest wineries, distilleries and breweries, in a grand open-air celebration in the village," said Brenda Chand, executive director of the festival. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to this year's festival and supporting the arts and education in San Diego."

This year, photographer and mixed-media artist Roy Kerckhoffs is the festival's featured artist, "whose work conveys a story of a place with a history, highlighting the beauty that exists in human-made wooden, concrete and steel structures contrasting with soft organic forms from nature," a statement from organizers said.

The event will also feature live entertainment and music, with dance performances, interactive installations, a two-day silent auction and pet adoption stations running both days.

The Geppetto's Toys Family Art Center will also provide entertainment for children.

Exhibitors at the event will include groups such as La Jolla Youth Robotics, Living Coast Discovery Center, Seaside Arts Center and Science Guys of San Diego. Children can create art, see robotics demonstrations and more.

"The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival Foundation is a non-profit organization," according to the festival website. "Its mission is to bring needed funds to La Jolla's public schools, art to the community and promote La Jolla and its merchants strengthening the vibrant community of La Jolla."

Proceeds from the event will support the San Diego Unified School District. For tickets, visit www.ljawf.com