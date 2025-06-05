While the word "fossils" may have once once conjured images of elderly, nearsighted scientists toiling in silence in dank, dark basements, San Diego's Natural History Museum is breathing new life into its collection with the addition of a $5.1 million Paleo Center that, yes, is downstairs and opens to the public on Friday.

The story of Amazement in the Basement, as "the Nat" has coined the exhibit, began 150 years ago when the museum was founded and continues today with curated highlights in the new Tom Deméré Paleontology Center, which finds fresh ways to connect San Diego with its antediluvian past.

This 16-foot shelf of specimens was moved into the Nat from a remote storage facility to give visitors a peek at what goes on behind the scenes. (Eric S. Page)

"It's the first time in our museum's history that we've been able to combine both an exhibit and a real, active lab and collection space, so visitors will be able to not only explore an exhibit that displays the breadth and diversity of our collection, but they'll be able to see paleontologists working in action and actually interact with them," Abi Karkenny, director of exhibits at the Nat, told NBC 7 this week.

So, do you want to talk to a scientist while she makes a "cradle' for the 120,000-year-old bison dug up in 2020 when workers paved the parking lot at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley? That's why the windows will usually be open in the research lab.

"It's really the first time we've been able to bring visitors so close to the science that happens here, typically behind the scenes," Karkenny said, adding, "I think the scientists are excited. You know, [they're] always wanting to share their work with the public, they're so passionate about what they do."

And the specimens they're working on, of course, will be constantly changing as they complete the tasks of preservation.

"[The] highlights of our Paleo Collection are often the things that were found right here in San Diego," Karkenny said. "People are always fascinated to learn that so many of our fossils were found right here, right where we live and work and play. So, for example, we have … shells on display here that were found right under the museum while it was being constructed. And so that's always mind-blowing for people: to find out that we live in such a fossil-rich area of the United States."

Want to know what kind of fossils were dug up in Chula Vista? Carlsbad? Balboa Park? Well, in Mission Hills, for example, shark's teeth and the bones of marine animals that were found are about 3.5 million years old. Just check out an exhibit case with drawers holding dozens of treasures from deep in the millennia. "See what's in our drawers," is how they put it.

A pull-out drawer with specimens found locally around San Diego County. (Eric S. Page)

A wall-size map of Southern California with mounted jewel cases containing fossils educates the young and the old by linking the ancient animals to where they were dug up in downtown San Diego (a half-million year old mammoth tooth and toe), Spring Valley (43 million-year-old crab), Mira Mesa (a squid-like animal; about 144 million years old) and Oceanside, where a mastodon leg bone from the Pleistocene Epoch 120,000 years ago was found.

The Paleo Center was conceived of just seven short years ago, though, back when the collection was housed both on site as well as at external storage facilities. Construction in Balboa Park, however, began in earnest in 2022. And if the site seems a bit industrial in design, that's intentional.

"It's meant to be a peek behind the curtain of our work," Karkenny said, "and so much of the exhibit is inspired by what our collections spaces look like, both, you know, our warehouses that we used to have with super tall, 16-foot-high shelves full of specimens to the compactors that you see behind the scenes where you can roll the cabinets aside and see thousands of fossils, some as big as a boulder, but some as tiny as a grain of sand."

Two of those towering orang shelves made the leap to the Nat, where they now hold everything from a stuffed mountain lion to the fossil of a whale skull. Remarkably, the 1.5 million specimens are across the hall, behind glass, visible to visitors and just steps away from the paleontologists working in the lab.

Although the exhibit is called the Paleo Center, it's about more than just dinosaurs. Paleontology is, technically, the study of ancient life, especially from fossils.

"And so this was really created as a space to bring all the fossils together underground again, if you will, in one space and one home, but we also want visitors to know about all of the work being done to care for, study, protect fossils," Karkenny said. "It's not just for paleontology. The San Diego Natural History Museum does that work for all kinds of things: frogs, beetles, birds — an amazing diversity of specimens."

Admission to the museum is $24 for adults — pro tip: buy online for $21.99 online — OR, grownups only have to fork over 12 bucks on Friday nights this summer, when they can take advantage of the Nat at Night to see the museum AND enjoy an adult beverage on the outdoor rooftop terrace. Kids 3-17? They're $14 at the door daytime (or $12.99 on the website).