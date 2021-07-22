programming

Tokyo Olympics Prompt NBC 7 to Shift Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune Temporarily

The game shows move to a different channel during the Olympics

By Katie Lane

The Tokyo Olympics have begun, prompting NBC 7 to make temporary changes to two fan favorites.

Starting Monday, and for the duration of the Tokyo Olympics, viewers can catch the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! on Cozi-TV beginning at their usual time, 7 p.m.

On Thursday, July 22, and Friday, July 23, however, Jeopardy! will be pre-empted. The Wheel of Fortune will be pre-empted on Friday, July, 23.

Viewers can get Cozi on channel 807 on Cox cable , channel 1245 on Stectrum, as well as on an HD antenna at 39.2.

Both programs will return to NBC 7 beginning on Aug. 9, airing during their usual times.

