Petco Park

Yellow Brick Road Detours to Petco Park: Sir Elton John Adds San Diego Stop to Farewell Tour

By City News Service

Elton John performing in 2019 in San Diego
Tim Fears

Pop superstar Elton John announced Tuesday that he will perform a concert at Petco Park in San Diego in November as part of his upcoming farewell tour.

The concert will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Rock/pop legend Elton John treated San Diegans to one last incredible show when his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour touched down at Pechanga Arena in January.

John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe will begin May 27 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Stay informed about local news and weather.

The superstar announced last year that his final shows in the United States would be at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022. He updated the tour list Tuesday to add several dates, including the San Diego concert and another date at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 17.

"I am loving every minute of these shows, and I can't wait to see you on the last dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," John tweeted Tuesday.

Photos: Rocket Man Elton John Packs Pechanga Arena

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John tweeted in June. "Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time."

John, 75, will perform in Europe and New Zealand from January through at least July 2023, and will also perform shows in Australia.

John last performed in San Diego at Pechanga Arena in January 2019.

Tickets go on sale April 6, with presale tickets for "Rocket Club" members available April 1.

Petco Park
