WOW Festival Begins Free Out-Of-The-Box Performances at Rady Shell

San Diegans will get a chance to experience dozens of performances outside the confines of a theater Thursday, when the four-day Without Walls Festival opens at the Rady Shell.

Without Walls is La Jolla Playhouse's performance program that "takes art outside traditional theatre walls and into unique spaces." The free festival -- running through Sunday -- features theatre, dance, music, puppetry and other performances with artists both local and international.

"The lineup for our 2023 WOW Festival once again offers a thrilling combination of intimate and large-scale spectacle events -- created by acclaimed local, national and international artists," said Christopher Ashley, the artistic director of La Jolla Playhouse. "We are overjoyed to celebrate this community-wide event at the San Diego Symphony's Rady Shell at Jacobs Park for a four-day extravaganza of innovative, immersive theatre, music and dance. There promises to be something for everyone -- and all free of charge."

All projects at the 2023 WOW Festival will be offered free, with reservations recommended for select performances with limited capacity.

On Thursday, the WOW Festival will kick off with several opening night activities including a Sunset Yoga class from Fit Athletic!, a performance by King Britt and Friends featuring a live remix event inspired by the '90s club scene, and a silent disco with live mixing by UC San Diego's Deejay & Vinylphiles Club.

"From a car to a bar, from a beach to a basement, WOW experiences invite audiences of all ages to interact with artists in unexpected ways, bringing people together and reimagining what storytelling can be," a statement from the playhouse reads. "The WOW Festival is truly a community- wide celebration, and in that spirit, the playhouse is committed to making it a free annual event, expanding access to the arts for more San Diegans and visitors."

Some featured events include:

Benjamin "Monki" Kuitenbrouwer and TENT's production of "360," where participants -- on rolling stools -- move around the "stage" while acrobats leap nearby, all while a shifting game is played. Reservations required. Sycuan Community Plaza, 222 Marina Park Way on Thursday and Friday, South Embarcardero basketball courts on Saturday and Sunday.

"The Cell Plays," by the Playwrights Project, an "intimate, immersive, site-specific play" written by artists in Playwrights Project's Out of the Yard Program who have experienced incarceration. Reservations required. The Jail Museum, 789 W. Harbor Drive.

"Drive," a "humorous and heartwarming piece centered around the real-life story of two women's cross-country expedition in their 30-foot RV." Based on Broadway veteran, Sharon Wheatley's book "Come From Away," this story chronicles a family's pandemic-necessitated adventure into the great outdoors in the summer of 2020. Sold Out. Campsite at 222 Marina Park Way.

"GLACIAL INCANTATIONS," by The Herakles Project's Hortense Gerard of San Diego, is "an immersive modern rendering of the ninth labor of Herakles in which King Eurystheus ordered Herakles to bring him the magical belt of Hippolyte." In this piece, Hippolyte is represented by the Thwaites Glacier, "dying" because of a "belt" of warm, salinated, water around the area where floating ice meets ground ice underneath the glacier -- experienced by audiences through the use of ASMR recordings and augmented reality visuals. Participants will require a smartphone and earbuds. Self-guided at Rady Shell, 222 Marina Park Way.

The WOW Festival will also include presentations of the Playhouse's 2023 Performance Outreach Program Tour Jin vs. the Beach and a devised piece, "Community Canvas: Making Our Mark," by students in the San Diego Unified School District's 2023 Honors Theatre Program.

A full list of events and further information can be found online.

Launching in tandem with the WOW Festival will be "La Lucha," a world-premiere immersive experience by designer David Israel Reynoso and his theatrical company Optika Moderna. Inspired by the masked, high-flying Lucha Libre wrestling, La Lucha "transports audiences to a realm of ringside thrills and backstage secrets."

Presented in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego (MCASD), the piece will have previews during the festival April 27-30 at MCASD Downtown in the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Building at 1100 Kettner Blvd., with an official run beginning May 11.