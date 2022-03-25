Wonderfront Drops (Partial) 2020 Fall Lineup

Wonderfront, the San Diego waterfront music festival that went dark for the past two years due to the pandemic, is back, say organizers, who revealed a partial lineup for 2022 as well.

Topping the bill of the, shall we say, eclectic lineup, so far are the countrified Zac Brown Band, the alt rockers of Kings of Leon and SoCal queen of ska rock Gwen Stefani. It's not yet clear if there will be other headliners as well.

Day 1 of the inaugural Wonderfront Festival went off without a hitch thanks to grand performances by big name artists such as Miguel, Amine, Pepper, Parquet Courts, Lil Baby and more — take a walk on the waterfront with us.

Also announced Friday for the "music and arts festival" being held along the Embarcadero on Nov. 18-20 are rapper G-Eazy; Irvine's own rockers Young the Giant; L.A. party band Fitz & the Tantrums; Christian music performer Lauren Daigle; Swae Lee, who, along with his brother, makes up the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd; singer/songwriter Quinn XCII; Outkast legend Big Boi performing solo; Atlanta hip-hoppers Earthgang; reggae masters SOJA, aka Soldiers of Ja Army; Miley's little sis, Noah Cyrus; and neo-soulman Thundercat, another L.A. export.

Dozens of bands took to the stages on Day 2 of the inaugural Wonderfront Festival.

What isn't on the lineup, so far anyway, are any bigger-name artists with deep San Diego ties. The festival, which boasts connections to local music venues like the Casbah, Belly Up and Music Box, has in the past played up those connections. A look down into the tiny-fonts yields San Diego reggae rockers Hirie and indie poppers Almost Monday, but there are no names with the star power of say, Tony Hawk, who brought his Boom Boom Huckjam skate party to Wonderfront in 2019, as well as OB's own Slightly Stoopid.

Other performers announced on Friday include:

Trevor Hall

Mod Sun

Wilderado

Saint Ceclia

Cam

Niko Moon

Myron Elkins

Carlie Hanson

Judah & the Lion

Max

Liily

Whethan

Goldfish

Niko Rubio

Hippie Sabotage

Bakermat

Kossisko

Two Feed

Immerxion

Arkitxt

Cheat Codes

Joey Purp

Desure

Bakar

Party Shirt

Daring Greatley

Festival organizers specifically mentioned in Friday's news release that this list was "our first round lineup," with "many more artists to come. Here's hoping there's more love for locals in Round 2.

Also still missing: Ticket prices. Last time around, it set festival-goers back $240 for the weekend, with Friday passes for 80 bucks and a Benjamin for each weekend day.

The inaugural Wonderfront festival came to a close with musical help from Los Ángeles Azules and San Diego's own Tribal Seeds.