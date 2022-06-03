Women's Museum of California Opens New Space in Southeast San Diego

The Women’s Museum of California is gearing up for the grand opening of its Southeast San Diego Center, kicking off with the debut of its latest exhibit and hosting festivities that are free for the occasion.

Located at the Joe and Vi Jacobs Center in Chollas View, the new educational space serves as a place to learn more about the accomplishments women have made for their own and the goals they continue to champion for today. Part of the educational experience is the new exhibit, “Crafting Feminism: Textiles of the Women’s Movement,” which highlights grassroots activism by women over the years.

Such momentous events featured in the exhibit are the fight for the creation of the 19th Amendment, the Equal Rights Amendment and the #MeToo movement.

Felicia Shaw, Executive Director of the Women’s Museum of California, describes it as a three-wave exhibit that takes visitors on a trip back into history that leads up to today.

“This is the core – the meat and potatoes of the exhibit – where we really invite the visitor to start understanding the waves of feminism,” Shaw told NBC 7. “How did the women’s movement progress across 100 years?”

In addition to the showing, the grand opening will offer visitors free food, all-age appropriate activities and the public debut of the center’s Pompom Project.

At the entrance of the space, guests are greeted by a pink banner made of hundreds of pompoms that frame a giant female symbol. Artistic Director Katie Ruiz said it took a village to complete the display.

“What we did is we had the community come and make over 2,000 handmade yard pom-poms,” Ruiz said. “We worked with seven schools in the community and a lot of groups who came and helped us make these little textile yarn bombs.”

Locals can see it for themselves at Saturday’s grand opening, which will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. For more information on the new space and its event, click here.