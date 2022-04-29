Wizards and Witches Unite! Boozy Cauldron Tavern Pop-Up Comes to San Diego

Looking to enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and take a Professor Snape-inspired magical potion mixing lesson? Look no further -- The Boozy Cauldron pop-up is hopping on their broomsticks and landing in downtown San Diego.

Photos: Wizards and Witches Unite for the Boozy Cauldron Tavern in Downtown San Diego

The traveling pop-up will have spellbinding lessons from Professor Dolohov Draven and his wizardry students. Draven is a professor of the beverage arts and will conduct a “Severusly” enchanting lesson about four different “potions,” also known as signature cocktails. These cocktails are meant to “bewitch the mind and ensnare the senses,” with the nostalgic taste of “buttered beer” and a cookie butter martini elixir.

There are a few opportunities to visit the pop-up as it will be in San Diego from May 6 to May 7. It will have opening hours every two hours starting at 6 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Whether you come by car or Hogwarts Express, make sure to get off at the Pannikin Building in Downtown. All shows feature 90 minutes of wizardry, witches and Ravenclawsome spells. Regardless of whether you are a Gryffindor or Hufflepuff, you can purchase a ticket to be transported into the Wizarding World for $55.

The pop-up comes after the Fantastic Beasts’ The Secrets of Dumbledore magic food truck visited Belmont Park in Mission Beach. There must have been Harry Potter Fever or “Portkey-Sickness” in the air all throughout San Diego.

For all Potters across San Diego that plan on attending, the Boozy Cauldron encourages you to conjure up your best wizarding Hogwarts attire, but anything works as long as it’s not a cloak of invisibility.

For more details on the event, click here.