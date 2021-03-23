With Infinium Spirits Moving South, Skrewball Whiskey Comes Home

Competition in the San Diego distillery space just got a little tastier, thanks to the news that Infinium Spirits is moving its stills south.

Infinium made a splash in San Diego last week sponsoring the rolling, socially distanced live-music Wonderbus -- brought to you by some of the folks who put together the Wonderfront music festival on the San Diego waterfront. The double-decker bus made stops in Del Mar and the Gaslamp, with locals from Lexington Field providing some St. Patty's Day polish and the U2 cover band L.A.vation performing as well.

This week's news, of course, is bigger: Infinium, which had been based in the O.C., is packing up its tanks and condensers and whatever other magic they use to brew up vast pots of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Templeton Rye (the official whiskey of the San Diego Padres!), Corralejo Tequila and a line of other fine spirits, and moving its headquarters to 5th and Market, in the Gaslamp.

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, of course, was dreamed up by some of the same folks at OB Noodle House and The Holding Company in Ocean Beach. The unlikely but very tasty beverage came out of nowhere just a few years ago and now is a staple everywhere booze goes best.

"This past year, despite the challenges of COVID, we ended 2020 in a stronger position than we started, thanks to great brands and a dedicated team," said Daniel Walker, the president of Infinium Spirits, in a news release issued this week./ "Our move to San Diego will create new opportunities for our people, for brand growth and for deeper engagement in the community."

Not hurting this plan a bit, of course: New reopening guidelines that took effect earlier this month for California distilleries, which are now allowed to operate outdoors even if they don’t serve food. Under the new rules, outdoor reservations are required and customers can stay for 90 minutes. All alcohol consumption at a distillery must stop by 8 p.m., however.