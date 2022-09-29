Where San Diegans Can Score a Free Cup of Joe for National Coffee Day

Coffee aficionados can rejoice knowing their favorite unofficial holiday returns Thursday.
National Coffee Day celebrates all things that make up the buzzy, beloved morning beverage. From daring cold brews to the seasonal darling that's known as the PSL, coffee's versatility attracts all sorts of sippers who are seeking a quick boost.
In honor of the day, several national cafes are offering promotions on Thursday. Here's where residents in San Diego County can head to for a deal:
The Scene
- Barnes & Noble – A free tall hot or iced coffee is offered with the purchase of any baked item from the bookstore’s cafes.
- Blue Bottle – Free pour over or 12oz cold brew with a purchase of any bag of whole bean coffee, and complimentary shipping on all online orders from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf – Those who snap a photo of their favorite coffee drink using the café’s Coffee Cam, post the image to Instagram and tag @thecoffeebean can get a promo code for a free brewed or iced coffee.
- Dunkin’ – Loyalty rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
- Krispy Kreme – Free brewed coffee for all and rewards members can get a free doughnut of their choice.
- Panera – New subscribers of the Unlimited Sip Club will get two free months of the coffee membership. Those who have already enlisted can get $2 off barista beverages and smoothies.
- Peet’s – Customers can get a free small drip coffee with any purchase and 20% off roasted coffee beans, K-Cup pods and espresso capsules.