What ‘Shell' a Local Animal Rescue Name Their New Tortoise?

Alpine's Lions Tigers & Bears Exotic Animal Rescue is calling on San Diego-area kids and animal enthusiasts to help pick the name of their first-ever shelled-rescue: A 100-pound sulcata tortoise.

The tortoise is now calling the sanctuary home but he still needs another familiar comfort: A name.

So, the animal sanctuary is hosting a little name "shell-ection." To submit your name choice for the tortoise and cast your vote, you can visit the animal rescue's website here.

The virtual voting portal will close this Friday.

Locals and visitors alike can take an educational trip to Lions Tigers & Bears and meet the new tortoise as well as big cats, bears, and other animals.

Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue

The sanctuary is participating in Kids Free October, which gives one free child’s pass with the purchase of an adult “Member for a Day” pass.