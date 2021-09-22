The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
animals

What ‘Shell' a Local Animal Rescue Name Their New Tortoise?

Cast your vote in Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue's "shell-ection"

By Katie Lane

New Tortoise at Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue 2
Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue

Alpine's Lions Tigers & Bears Exotic Animal Rescue is calling on San Diego-area kids and animal enthusiasts to help pick the name of their first-ever shelled-rescue: A 100-pound sulcata tortoise.

The tortoise is now calling the sanctuary home but he still needs another familiar comfort: A name.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

So, the animal sanctuary is hosting a little name "shell-ection." To submit your name choice for the tortoise and cast your vote, you can visit the animal rescue's website here.

The virtual voting portal will close this Friday.

Locals and visitors alike can take an educational trip to Lions Tigers & Bears and meet the new tortoise as well as big cats, bears, and other animals.

New Tortoise at Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue
Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue
Meet the new sulcata tortoise at Lions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue

The sanctuary is participating in Kids Free October, which gives one free child’s pass with the purchase of an adult “Member for a Day” pass.

FREE Admission for Kids to San Diego Zoo, Air & Space Museum and More

This article tagged under:

animalsFamily FunKids Free OctoberLions Tigers & Bears Animal Rescue
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us