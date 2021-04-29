Well-Known La Jolla Ospreys Get New Nest, Welcome Chick Thanks to Local Bird Lovers

A couple of La Jolla’s most recognizable residents now have a new home and have even welcomed a little one thanks to a couple of locals’ grand idea that helped them create the nest.

Ozzy and Edna, a pair of ospreys who frequent the pier at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, have almost immediately taken residence at a waterfront nest above the pier that was built just for them. The two love birds – err, ospreys – have prime real estate that comes with a picturesque view of La Jolla.

Their new home consists of a stainless-steel platform that was installed near the pier last spring. The couple was quick to decorate their home with the usual seaweed, twigs and whatnot, and welcomed their first chick shortly after.

The nest was made possible by White Sands La Jolla senior living resident, Bev Grant, and Art Cooley, co-founder of the Environmental Defense Fund. The two came up with the idea of using a platform for the ospreys’ nest and the project was funded by Grant’s family foundation.

The duo closely collaborated with Scripps marine biology professor, Greg Rouse, for the project.

“We had such a cheerleading squad, from Scripps’ scientists and shop personnel to students at UC San Diego – we were going to get it done,” Grant, a long-time teacher at Torrey Pines High School, said in a statement.

Grant said she’s looking at the possibility of adding a second nest in La Jolla near her residence.

“I think it would be a neat way for residents to have something to look at and look out on,” she said.

Anyone interested in catching a glimpse of Ozzy and Edna can see the nest for themselves or check out the 24-hour livestream Scripps has of the nest.