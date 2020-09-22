North Park

Vacant Storefronts Crowd Popular North Park Street

Business owners who have made it to this point are cautiously relieved about staying in the red tier, considering the community around them is dotted with vacant storefronts.

By Jackie Crea

While Tuesday's announcement that San Diego will remain in the red tier is good news for all, the damage has been done for so many businesses in the area.

In North Park, for example, several storefronts on 30th Street, the heart of the neighborhood, are empty, the shops closed for good.

Commercial property owner Brian Walsh told NBC 7 he's been working with his restaurant, bar and retail tenants to stay in their spaces.

“It’s an absolute shame," Walsh said. "You used to drive down 30th Street and you’d see a lot of vibrant businesses, and now with the forced closures, there are more for-lease signs then there are tenants able to make it."

At the 619 Barbershop, William Sullivan told NBC7 he is squeaking by with roughly 60% of his normal business.

“If other businesses in this neighborhood close ... I mean, it’s just gonna have a devastating effect,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said if more obstacles come his way, he will adapt and do what’s required for the health and safety of the community.

