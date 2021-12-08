USA Skateboarding Celebrates Momentous Year With 2021 Wrap Party…and You're Invited!

2021 marked a groundbreaking year for skateboarding- especially for the USA Skateboarding National and Olympic Teams and after an eventful year, pro skaters have much to celebrate.

For the first time, skateboarding events were included in the Olympics, USA Skateboarding held virtual national championships and launched their "Skateboarding For All" initiative to give kids their first experience on a skateboard.

Our very own San Diego native skater, Cory Juneau proudly took home the bronze medal from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “California Live” has a conversation with Juneau about what it felt like to be one of the first Olympic skateboarders (skateboarding was one of the four new Olympic summer sports) and what it means for his future.

Now, the USA Skateboarding National Team members, staff and friends are celebrating the highlights of 2021.

On Dec. 11, the U.S. National Team and International Olympians will join fellow skate legends in Carlsbad for the USA Skateboarding 2021 Wrap Party, where they will relive this year's top moments.

The wrap will feature 2021 highlights, interviews with team members, and a special performance from renowned skater and musician Ray Barbee.

You can attend in person and meet the skaters, enter skate-centric raffles and kick back with food and drinks.

The confirmed list of skaters include San Diegan Olympians Bryce Wettstein and Bronze Medalist Cory Juneau.

Cory Juneau (Men's Park)

Dashawn Jordan (Men's Park)

Arianna Carmona (Women's Park)

Jordan Santana (Women's Park)

Bryce Wettstein (Women's Park)

Mariah Duran (Women's Street)

Alexis Sablone (Women's Street)

Alana Smith (Women's Street)

Jake Ilardi (Men's Street)

Tom Schaar (Men's Park)

Tickets are $25 per person and available to purchase online.

Can't make it in person? You can join viewers across the globe for the live webcast. The cast is free, and includes access to the entire event.

Registration is available online.