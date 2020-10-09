Uptick of COVID-19 Community Outbreaks in Restaurants Reported

San Diego County health officials track COVID-19 community outbreaks daily, and on Thursday, the county reported a large amount.

Nineteen community outbreaks were confirmed, with six of those in restaurant/bar settings, six in businesses, two in grocery stores, two in restaurants, one in a food processing facility, one in a hair salon/barbershop setting and one in a residence.

Earlier this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office tweeted that customers should cover their faces "between bites."

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don't forget to keep your mask on in between bites.



Do your part to keep those around you healthy.

Restaurants continue to operate under 25% indoor capacity and also offer outdoor and to-go dining.

"We're trying to be more cautious about not eating out much, but I still like trying to go and dine out," said Clairemont high school senior Charlee Fitzmaurice.

Gail Blatt said that when she heard the governor's message, she jokingly made a mask with a zipper.

"That's why I came up with this idea," said Blatt. who is known as Cali Gail. "I think it's exaggerated. There has to be more precise guidelines, and I feel -- and this is kind of a gag to say -- it's ridiculous and we need better guidelines to follow."

In the past seven days, 32 community outbreaks have been confirmed, which is more than four times the trigger of seven or more in seven days.