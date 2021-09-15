Trevor Hoffman, Randy Jones & More Padres All-Stars to Take on USMC Recruits in Annual Alumni Game

The annual Padres Alumni softball game is back after a hiatus in 2020, bringing some of the franchise's biggest names to the diamond to face San Diego's military heroes.

The six-inning game will feature the likes of Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman, two-time All-Star Steve Finley, Cy Young Award recipient Randy Jones, Carlos Hernandez, Nick Hundley, Mark Loretta taking on the Marine Corps Recruit Depot All-Stars, a team of 21 U.S. Marines and one Navy Sailor assigned to MCRD.

The game is scheduled for Sept. 15, at Beeson Field aboard the MCRD San Diego. Bats will get cracking at noon.

Each team will be led by an 'Honorary Manager' with the Padres Alumni being managed by former big leaguer and Padres hitting coach, Merv Rettenmund.

The MCRD All-Stars will be managed by retired Master Sgt. Mike Magro and captained by Master Sgts. Jim Quintero and Chris Nieves.

Coming in over the loudspeaker will be current voice of Petco Park, Padres announcer Alex Miniak, who will be providing live play-by-play of the game.

Service members on base, along with their families, will be treated to food, kids’ activities, ticket giveaways, live entertainment and a meet and greet with members of the Padres Alumni team.

The softball game on the MCRD San Diego will serve as the sixth Padres Alumni softball game after a brief hiatus in 2020.

Previous Alumni games have taken place at Naval Base San Diego (2017 and 2019), MCRD San Diego (2017), MCAS Miramar (2018) and Naval Air Station North Island (2018). More information on the Padres’ military initiatives can be found on the club’s dedicated military website.

