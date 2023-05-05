These Women Are Tackling Equality (And Each Other) With San Diego's Rebellion Football Team

San Diego Rebellion, a Women's tackle football team, will suit up for their second home game on May 6 against the Utah Falconz.

The all-women's tackle football team was created by quarterback Knengi Martin and wide receiver Katie Ott in 2017 when they saw an opportunity to enhance the San Diego women’s football scene.

“Katie and I started this team because we knew that women's football in San Diego could elevate to a higher level both on the business side and on the football side,” Martin said.

The team currently has 45 active players with a roster that is growing every season, Martin said.

The Rebellion plays with 15 other teams in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC). The teams are from all over the country from Philadelphia to Denver to Los Angeles.

The Rebellion plays in the Pacific division with the Utah Falconz, Las Vegas Silver Stars, Seattle Majestics, Oregon Ravens and Los Angeles Legends.

For some Rebellion members, joining this team was their first time playing football.

“I never knew it was a possibility,” said outside linebacker Baller Lusain. “It was kind of just by luck that I came upon it. One of my teammates spotted me in the gym. It's something that I played growing up and I've always loved, and so yeah I just took advantage of that opportunity and I'm lovin’ it so far.”

For others, like Martin, this season will be one of 20-plus seasons. The team’s diversity of skills and walks of life, Martin said, is what makes their program so strong.

“For us, having as many veteran players as we have, having as many rookies as we have, I think it brings a great mix because we have people that have seen the game grow and we have athletes who are just getting into it and so for them, they’re getting, what I think is, the best foundation in this,” Martin said. “Because we’ve really elevated the game, and they’re getting to step in at that time.”

The roster is also made up of players from different cities. Some travel from as far as Los Angeles or Arizona for evening practices on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Martin said it’s no coincidence that they commit to traveling so far for Rebellion.

“We also have a bunch of LA people who commute anywhere from two to three hours depending on traffic one way…they’ve played for other teams, they’ve been part of other programs and they’ve found that coming here they're getting the business side of it, the football side of it, the family side of it,” Martin said.

All of the players make big sacrifices to play, Martin said.

“Women who play football at the highest level (WNFC/ USA National Team) have to put themselves in less than favorable situations in life to put themselves in good situations for football,” Martin said. “All of our players work full-time jobs, and many have kids as well.”

Because women's football is still an amateur sport, players also have to contribute membership fees each season. The fees fluctuate based on fundraising and sponsorships, but this season Rebellion players paid around $600.

If women's football were to become a professional sport, the financial burden would no longer fall on the players, Martin said.

“Women's sports get half the press that men's sports do, but we offer the same great experiences,” Martin said. “If just 1% of the money put into the NFL or XFL was spent on women's football our entire league would be covered - no fees for players, owners not paying out of pocket each season, and players getting paid!”

Martin said the road to getting there would require “businesses in the community stepping up to help fund these programs just like they do men's football teams, rugby teams, baseball teams and basketball teams here in San Diego…If just 4-5 local businesses donated to our team, all of our costs would be covered, our players would not have to pay fees and we would be able to pay our coaches, cover travel and offer stipends to our top players based on performance.”

In addition to financial support from businesses, women’s football would also benefit from NFL recognition, Martin said.

“It will also take NFL & XFL players and teams supporting their local WNFC team,” Martin said. “Men's sports still have the most power, so without their support and buy-in, we will continue to fight this battle on our own.”

The team at their Wednesday night practice in Temecula

Despite the lack of recognition, busy life schedules and player fees, Jocelyn Montoya, Rebellion left guard, said she loves to play.

“You get to go out there and you get to fight,” Montoya said. “Every play. Especially playing o-line, every play we are hitting somebody. So that's really what I love.”

For running back Adriana Gutierrez being on the team has also provided a foundational community.

“My favorite thing about playing on this team is the friendships that I've made here,” Gutierrez said. “A lot of them are like family to me, and I know they got my back.”

Many of the players felt similarly saying the team's motto: “I got your back,” was a founding principle for their spirit and ethic.

The Rebellion is coming off of a winning weekend at their home opener where they beat the Seattle Majestics 40-0. Martin said they intend to keep fighting until the championship in June.

The Rebellion will play two more home games. One this Saturday against the Utah Falconz and another on May 13 against the Los Angeles Legends.

Adult general admission to games is $20 and the venue address is Westview High School 13500 Camino Del Sur San Diego, CA 92129.