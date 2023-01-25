The Tasty Bites Awaiting Golf Fans at Farmers Insurance Open

Lots of tasty treats await golf fans coming to watch the action at Torrey Pines. The four-day tournament lasts until Saturday.

For those enjoying the pro golfers teeing it off from hospitality seating some of the featured food highlights include:

Sliced Santa Margarita Style Tri-Tip of Beef

Chili Mac N Cheese

Urban Salad

Assorted Buttercream cupcakes

The tender tri-tip comes with a mustard BBQ sauce and topped with crispy onions. It pairs nicely with the creamy white cheddar mac-n-cheese that has a slight kick from roasted green chilis.

The mixed green salad comes with lots of berries, candied walnuts, goat cheese and a champagne vinaigrette.

And then for those looking for something sweet, the freshly baked cupcakes will definitely satisfy that craving.

For patrons walking out on the course following their favorite player the concessions menu will have many breakfast and lunch choices available. This includes traditional burgers and sandwiches as well as featured food stations for pizza, poke, and vegetarian options.

Two items available for a preview were a Giant Soft Pretzel with cheese and the Torrey Hot Chicken Sandwich. This tasty sandwich is described as Juicy fried chicken thighs with purple cabbage slaw, pickles, and topped with creamy buttermilk sauce.

There are also many drink options available to pair with the food or if you just need to quench a thirst. These includes beer, wine and plenty of non-alcoholic beverages. The Tito’s Vodka Transfusion and the Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma were featured drinks that can be found at lounge locations around the course.

The tournament begins January 25 with the players competing on both the north and south courses. Tickets to the tournament are still available including VIP and shared hospitality. If you are thinking about heading out to watch the action please plan ahead when it comes to parking. There is no parking at the course itself - but parking lots are located around the area including the Del Mar Fairgrounds.