The Grinch, Mariachis, Pirates and More! Catch These Holiday Performances in San Diego

What better way to get into the holly jolly spirit than watching your favorite holiday shows?

Theaters are re-opening their doors for in-person performances just in time for the winter season. Here are some classic and not-so-average performances you don't want to miss this year:

The Old Globe Theater:

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Nov. 10 to Dec. 31

Dr. Seuss's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is back live and in-person for the Globe's 24th annual production.

The show is open to children ages three and up. Children under the age of three will not be admitted into the theater due to COVID-19 policies. All audience members must wear a mask.

Last year, the Globe’s production of the Grinch was presented by KPBS Radio as a free audio-only production due to the coronavirus.

Tickets start at $19 per seat and can be purchased online.

Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show

Nov.19 to Dec. 26

"Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show" is a comical adaptation of Charles Dickens’s "A Christmas Carol". The Dickens mash-up is filled with music and laughter set in “wintery” San Diego.

Tickets start at $37 per seat and can be purchased online.

City Ballet of San Diego

The Nutcracker, California Center for the Arts Escondido

Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Pirouette into the holiday season with the City Ballet's Christmas classic, "The Nutcracker."

Experience the Victorian-era story of the adventures of a young girl, her Nutcracker Prince and the Sugar Plum Fairy told through theatrical dances to Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s famous score performed by The City Ballet Orchestra.

Tickets start at $27 per seat and can be purchased online.

Balboa Theater

A Drag Queen Christmas

Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

The queens of Logo TV's RuPaul's Drag Race are coming to Balboa theater the Christmas. The group will sing seasonal classics to get you into the sassy holiday spirit.

Performers featured on the hit TV show include William, Denali, Jan Sport, Sasha Velour, Shea Coulee, and Miz Cracker.

Tickets start at $72 per seat and can be purchased online.

Merry-achi Christmas

Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Merry-achi Christmas hosts a celebration of the season featuring Mexican and American holiday traditions as interpreted by Mariachi ensembles.

Jose Hernadedez' Grammy-nominated troupe Mariachi Sol de Mexico will headline the event alongside the nation's first all-female group Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and friends.

Tickets start at $67 per seat and can be purchased online.

San Diego Gay Men's Chorus: Jingle!

Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.

San Diego Gay Men's Chorus is returning to the Balboa Theater with this year's holiday spectacular: Jingle!

The group, made up of nearly 180 singers and musicians, will perform favorite holiday hits and you are invited to sing along.

Tickets start at $50 per seat and can be purchased online.

An Irish Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Make a new holiday tradition this year celebrating the song and dance of Ireland. The Kerry Dance Troupe combines music-making, storytelling and dance to make up a true Irish Christmas.

The high-energy performance will feature drums, flutes and Celtic tunes.

Tickets start at $63 per seat and can be purchased online.

San Diego Civic Theater

A Magical Cirque Christmas

Monday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

A Magical Cirque Christmas is sure to have something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit. The variety show features circus acts, Christmas carols, dancing and more.

Sparkling costumes, sets and lights will transport you to 'the golden age' of Christmas.

Tickets start at $58 per seat and can be purchased online.

Mannheim Steamroller

Thursday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Mannheim Steamroller released their first holiday album in 1984 and have become a Christmas tradition ever since.

This year's show will feature musical styles from Gregorian chant and medieval-style compositions to electrically charged synth-tinged orchestral pop.

You can expect snow machines, dancers and plenty of seasonal spirit from the all-American music troupe.

Tickets start at $62 per seat and can be purchased online.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego

Boarded!

Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Yo-ho-ho it's a Pirate's Life for children of all ages at the Maritime Museum of San Diego. The hidden treasure of the holiday season may be the return of "Boarded!" an interactive live pirate show.

Hop on board the pirate ship and join the ship's crew, learn how to navigate the rolling seas, sword fight with your siblings, escape from the King’s Jail, and keep your ship afloat.

Tickets are $60 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and under. They can be purchased online.