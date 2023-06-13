The 1975 to perform in San Diego as part of North America tour ‘Still… at their very best'

English pop-rock band The 1975 announced details on Tuesday of their largest North American tour yet, "Still... at their very best," bringing San Diego fans a fall concert date.

The band will perform at Pechanga Arena on Sept. 30.

Die-hard fans can start purchasing tickets through Exclusive Fan Presale on June 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans wishing to purchase presale must sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale here.

After that, general tickets go on sale June 23 at 10 a.m.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The new tour name riffs off their 2022 tour called "At Their Very Best," which the band embarked on after releasing their fifth studio album "Being Funny in a Foreign Language," landing them the Brit Award for British Rock/Alternative Act at the 2023 Brit Awards.

The album was also given high praise with Rolling Stone writing "they reassert themselves at the forefront of 2020s pop-rock."

The band's At Their Very Best tour earned them a plethora of five-star reviews through unique staging, performance art and surprise appearances with other popular musicians (like Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers).

The last time The 1975 played in San Diego (in November 2022), one lucky fan got an on-stage kiss from frontman Matty Healy. Will another local fan be so lucky this year? Only time will tell.

The "Still... at their very best" tour begins on Sept. 26 in Sacramento and concludes in Seattle on Dec. 2.

Singer Matty Healy, lead guitarist Adam Hann, bass player Ross MacDonald and drummer George Daniel make up the band.