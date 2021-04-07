Take a Tour of San Diego's Casbah Club Ahead of Its Pandemic Pivot to Sit-Down Dining

After a 13-month closure, the Casbah's principal owner, Tim Mays -- who also has the Starlite restaurant and Krakatoa cafe in his portfolio -- took NBC 7 on a quick walkthrough of the iconic Kettner Boulevard club ahead of its reopening Friday night.

The dining partnership with ¡Salud! is just one of many moves Mays and his team have put together to survive the pandemic.

"We came up with a lot of different items -- different T-shirt designs, different colors, coffee mugs, windbreakers, hats -- a lot of stuff we’d never done before and the response for those items was tremendous," Mays told NBC 7 this week.

See below for more details on the reopening: