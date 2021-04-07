The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
The Casbah

Take a Tour of San Diego's Casbah Club Ahead of Its Pandemic Pivot to Sit-Down Dining

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a 13-month closure, the Casbah's principal owner, Tim Mays -- who also has the Starlite restaurant and Krakatoa cafe in his portfolio -- took NBC 7 on a quick walkthrough of the iconic Kettner Boulevard club ahead of its reopening Friday night.

The dining partnership with ¡Salud!  is just one of many moves Mays and his team have put together to survive the pandemic.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"We came up with a lot of different items -- different T-shirt designs, different colors, coffee mugs, windbreakers, hats -- a lot of stuff we’d never done before and the response for those items was tremendous," Mays told NBC 7 this week.

See below for more details on the reopening:

San Diego's ‘World Famous' Casbah Reopening (Kinda)

This article tagged under:

The Casbah
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us