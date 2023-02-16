‘Supercute' Sweets: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Returning to San Diego County

What to Know On Saturday, Feb. 18, the food truck will be at the Shoppes at Carlsbad.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the food truck will be at the Otay Ranch Town Center.

On Saturday, March 4, the food truck will be at Westfield UTC.

Sanrio fans, your sweet tooth is about to get its fix in a "supercute" way.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is heading to San Diego County, making three stops across the region with its sweet offerings.

The pink, hard-to-miss food truck that is decked out with one of the most iconic cartoon cats will be at the Shoppes at Carlsbad on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. near the Regal Cinemas. Patrons can select a variety of desserts and cutesy collectibles available exclusively at the truck.

Treats at the truck include cookies designed after Hello Kitty's silhouette, a mini cake set that features her friends Chococat and Keroppi and madeleines tucked into a themed box. As for the merchandise, fanatics can get tote bags, water bottles, plushies and other collectibles at the truck.

After its visit to North County, the cafe truck will head to the South Bay and then La Jolla.

At this time, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will not be accepting cash as payment.

For a detailed list of the truck's calendar, click here.