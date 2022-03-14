‘Still Alive': Pearl Jam Will Kick off 2022 Tour in San Diego

More than two years after postponing a tour scheduled in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, Seattle grunge legends Pearl Jam have announced a set of appearances, including a stop in San Diego in May, it was announced Monday.

The Seattle-based band — one of the first major acts to pull the plug on concerts amid coronavirus concerns — will play Viejas Arena May 3.

The rescheduled shows are among 14 that are slated for the band's national tour, which runs from May through September. Additional dates have been added in Fresno, Sacramento, Vegas and Camden, New Jersey.

The multi-Grammy-winning band — comprised of guitarist Mike McCready, guitarist Stone Gossard, bassist Jeff Ament, drummer Matt Cameron, and vocalist Eddie Vedder — had planned on hitting the road March 18, 2020, with a show in Toronto, followed by 16 others, before heading to Europe in June. All North America shows were, of course, postponed.

Sadly, no dates are scheduled for the band's hometown, Seattle, or anywhere else in the Northwest, for that matter.

Pearl Jam, who haven't played a show in San Diego since 2013 (also at Viejas Arena), are fronted by vocalist Vedder, who spent much of his youth in the North County coastal area of San Diego. The singer was in San Diego in late February with his all-star other band, the Earthlings, for a show at the renovated and revamped Magnolia Theater, in El Cajon.

Josh Klinghoffer, known for his guitar work with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, will open for Pearl Jam during the tour in his solo project, Pluralone and will also join Pearl Jam as a touring member.

There will be no general public ticket sale. All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. Verified Fan ticket registration is open through 10 p.m. March 27, and the Verified Fan Onsale begins at 10 a.m. March 29. To register, click here.

City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.