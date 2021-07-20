State Sending $8 Million to Repair OB Pier: Local Officials

State and local officials revealed a "major windfall of state funding for San Diego" on Tuesday afternoon that includes a pile of cash for fixing the pier in Ocean Beach.

The good news for Obecians came in the form of a press conference announcement teasing funding for a host of big-bucks projects wish-listed around the region, totaling up to more than $200 million, "beneficiaries" of the California state budget inked last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Ocean Beach Pier is set to partially reopen on May 28, but what about the future of the pier? NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports.

"Some of the notable projects include $8.4 million for repairs to the Ocean Beach pier, $50 million for San Diego’s Pure Water project, $18 million for clean energy storage at San Vicente Reservoir and $3.1 million for Chollas Creek, in addition to $27.3 million to combat homelessness," the press release states.

More details about the "windfall" will be announced at the OB Pier at 9 a.m. on Wednesday by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, State Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins, who represents San Diego's own District 39 in Sacramento, and other local luminaries.

The funding, while not enough to replace the aging structure, will go a long way toward remedying its most pressing problems.

The OB pier was partially reopened in May after repairs to damage caused by storms earlier this year were completed. At that time, city engineers said a portion of the pier could safely reopen after railings and other parts were fixed, but the part of the pier beyond the cafe but before the expansion joint remained closed for safety reasons.

At about that same time, it was revealed that the city had completed an inspection of the pier in 2019 and found it had "reached the end of its service life."

The 2019 inspection found cracked pilings and erosion along the pier's 1,971-foot length -- but particularly at the junction where the downward-sloping pier from the land meets the slightly upward-sloping pier heading out above the water.

The 364-page report written by Moffatt & Nichol, prepared at a taxpayer expense of close to $700,000, said the city had three options going forward:

First and cheapest is repairing existing damage, amounting to $8 million. This will essentially kick the issue down the road. The 55-year-old structure will continue to crumble and degrade, necessitating more expensive repairs in the future

Second, the city could rehabilitate the pier for somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million to $50 million, which would increase service life but "would not address the sea level rise vulnerability," the report said

Lastly, and most expensively, the city could tear it down and build a new one. This would run anywhere from $40 million to $60 million but have a service life of 75 years or more

So it appears the state funding will likely be applied to the first option, giving life again to the beating heart of OB's shoreline.

This article will be updated on Wednesday with details from the news conference -- Ed.