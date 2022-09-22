Spooky Celebrations Return to Legoland for Halloween Fun

Just can’t wait until Oct. 31 to indulge in some Halloween fun? Legoland California Resort has kicked off its weekly seasonal celebration of all things spooky for the most dedicated lovers of the October holiday.

“Brick-or-Treat” at Legoland has returned with this year’s theme as Monster Party. Every Saturday through Oct. 29, the park will transform into a family-friendly Halloween extravaganza, including kid-approved monsters, seasonal décor and screenings of the park’s new 4D movie, “The Great Monster Chase!”

Upon entry to the park, visitors will have several backdrops to choose from for a seasonal photo op, characters in costume roaming the grounds and street performers to offer entertainment at every turn. While visitors explore the grounds, they can also participate in a scavenger hunt and collect pop badges throughout the day.

Those who are eager to please their sweet tooth can rejoice in knowing several themed treat stations will be placed throughout the park. And speaking of food, seasonal delights will be available to nosh on, such as monster-shaped cookies, spooky crepes and even a monster milkshake.

To further get into the Halloween spirit, park-goers are encouraged to attend in costume.

For for information on "Brick-or-Treat" or to purchase tickets, click here.