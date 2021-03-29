Social Media's Newest Star Is a San Diego Toddler

At the world-weary age of 2, San Diego native Saylor has broken out across multiple social media platforms -- TikTok, Instagram -- and is next set to make her mark on YouTube, with more than a little help from her dad.

Zeth -- that's @7ethofficial to those of you looking him up right now -- has been creating content for nearly 10 years, much of it spent in Ocean Beach and involving his love for extreme sports. But his social media game truly blew up when he started posting videos of interactions with his then very young daughter, Saylor, who took to the camera like a teen takes to likes.

Now a Mission Valley resident, Zeth, who is amicably separated from Saylor's mom, takes the tyke on field trips to the zoo, records podcasts with her (you're warned -- microphones are a new thing to her) and has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the public's response.

How did they get started? After Zeth bought a podcast recording rig and needed someone to test the equipment, Saylor was around to break in the rig. He says they chopped it up for 10 minutes and when he looked at the footage, he know it was gold.

Saylor and Zeth have found their biggest success on TikTok, where they have more than 6 million followers (and 126 MILLION likes) and IG (66K followers), but Zeth says he thinks the duo's future is on YouTube, where their current goal is to more than double their subscribers to 250K. He said he thought the site's ability to handle longer-form content would be the best fit for them.

Makes sense: Saylor is maturing (she is now almost 3, after all) and has more to say. So how long can this ride last? That's up to Saylor, Zeth said -- he's done when, for her, it's no fun.

