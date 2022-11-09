Sir Elton John in San Diego for Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Pop superstar Elton John is in Petco Park Wednesday as part of his upcoming farewell tour.

John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour in North America and Europe began in May in Frankfurt, Germany.

The superstar announced last year that his final shows in the United States would be at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 19-20, 2022. He updated the tour list Tuesday to add several dates, including the San Diego concert and another date at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 17.

"I am loving every minute of these shows, and I can't wait to see you on the last dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour," John tweeted.

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career," John tweeted in June. "Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time."

John, 75, will perform in Europe and New Zealand from January through at least July 2023, and will also perform shows in Australia.

John last performed in San Diego at Pechanga Arena in January 2019.

How to get there Using MTS:

Three trolley stations serve Petco Park: 12th and Imperial Park, Park and Market and the Gaslamp Quarter Station. All three trolley lines provide direct service to and from Petco Park.

