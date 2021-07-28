Shelter Pets to Celebrate ‘DOGust' in Style at Little Italy Dog Park

Furry friends around San Diego are gearing up for a tail-wagging celebration. "DOGust" marks the universal birthday for shelter dogs on Aug. 1 and Little Italy is celebrating the adorable occasion.

TrustedHouseSitters, a pet sitting marketplace, is hosting a #PawtyInThePark "DOGust" event at the Little Italy Dog Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to celebrate local rescue dogs.

Event organizers said they hope to give San Diego shelter pups the gift of forever homes.

"Pets are an important part of our families, and we love being able to celebrate them all at our event! It’s so important for us to help pups find their fur-ever homes, and we’re hoping some will find theirs at our event as well," said Angela Laws, the community manager of TrustedHousesitters.

Pups and parents all around San Diego are invited to the birthday celebration.

The #PawtyInThePark celebration will include giveaways, treats (for dogs and humans alike) and complimentary dog caricatures from a local artist.

Attendees of the event will get to meet adoptable dogs from local dog rescue The Animal Pad.

@dogsofinstagram will also be posting live from the event and featuring local pups on their page.

Little Italy is home to more than 2,000 pups, many of them rescue pets. Its historic dog park offers a safe and enclosed space for dogs to play freely and meet up with the other neighborhood dogs. It also offers shade-filled places for pet owners to sit.

Some other local dog spots you can check out this "DOGust" include Grape Street Dog Park, Fiesta Island Park and Ocean Beach Dog Beach, to name a few.

Grape Street Dog Park is the largest of the three dog parks and is located in Balboa Park. It features wide fields your pup can run freely through.

Fiesta Island Park is a peninsular park located within Mission Bay. It is almost entirely off-leash and has both land and water for pups to play in.

Ocean Beach Dog Beach is known as “The Original Dog Beach.” It is one of the first off-leash dog beaches in America and is San Diego's only 24-hour dog beach.