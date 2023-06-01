SeaWorld's Newest Coaster Set to Open This Week

SeaWorld is debuting a new coaster Friday that boasts speeds of up to 40 mph as a family-friendly ride.

Arctic Rescue, which is being touted as the longest and fastest straddle coaster on the west coast, will have passengers glide up heights, lean into wild turns and offer an immersive experience with its snowmobile-like seats.

The new ride will take visitors on a journey through the arctic climate, according to SeaWorld. In addition to being a new staple of entertainment at the park, the ride will serve a unique purpose – to raise awareness of arctic sea life and the threats it faces.

“The ride is also an educational opportunity for guests to learn more about climate change, how it impacts animals in the Arctic and what they can do to help the issue,” Jim Lake, SeaWorld San Diego Park President, said in a press release in 2022. “I truly feel that seeing these animals up-close at SeaWorld allows guests to build a stronger connection and encouragement to take action to help protect them.”

According to the park, the coaster was inspired by the SeaWorld Rescue Team’s efforts to save animals in distress. The park aims to teach riders more about the melting of arctic sea ice and how it’s impacting wildlife that relies on it.

Each coaster can hold 16 riders in eight, two-person rows and will require passengers to be at least 48 inches tall.

