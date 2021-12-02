The Scene

holidays

SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration Well Underway for Holiday Fun

The seasonal festivities will run through Jan. 2, 2022

By NBC 7 Staff

Holiday magic is happening this season at SeaWorld San Diego.
SeaWorld San Diego

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and those who are looking for family-friendly entertainment during the yuletide can consider SeaWorld San Diego’s seasonal festivities.

The park’s annual Christmas Celebration is back and boasts a cirque show, twinkly lights to match the sparkle in visitors’ eyes and a 30-foot Christmas decked out in holiday décor. To add to the seasonal feel, the tree’s lights have been synchronized to eight holiday songs for visitors to observe.

It’s not exactly easy for most San Diegans to have a white Christmas, but they can indulge in the holiday magic with snowfall at SeaWorld’s Jingle Bell Square. A Sesame Street show will also be held for tikes and tots to enjoy. It’ll be full of songs and dancing with its popular characters so families can follow along.

 Once they work up an appetite, visitors can decorate and munch on sugar cookies under the guide of Cookie Monster himself while adults can enjoy a glass of wine or seasonal cocktails.

In addition to the festivities, Santa Claus will be at the park so children can share their Christmas wishes. Meanwhile, Mrs. Claus will read storybooks to children.

“Christmas and the holiday season have taken over SeaWorld, allowing our guests to experience the wonders of SeaWorld in a spectacular new way with stunning displays of lights, holiday cheer and joyful experiences throughout the entire park,” John Dunlap, SeaWorld San Diego Park President, said in a press release.

Aside from the Christmas festivities, the park will also celebrate Hanukkah through Dec. 6 with the nightly lighting of a menorah.

SeaWorld’s holiday celebration will run through Jan. 2, 2022 with tickets starting at $69.99. For more information on the seasonal activities or to purchase tickets, click here.

