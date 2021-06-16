SeaWorld San Diego: Tickets, Hours, Fireworks, and Discount Details for 2021

San Diego County’s unseasonably warm temperatures are a hot reminder that summer is just around the corner, and with California relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions for businesses, having fun under the sun just became easier.

If you're planning on visiting SeaWorld San Diego anytime soon, here are some things you'll want to know before you go:

Entertainment

Known for its up-close encounters with the ocean’s most beloved creatures, SeaWorld San Diego has something to appease any guest whether they are tiny tots or simply young at heart.

From big rollercoasters to please the thrill-seekers to small rides for the park’s youngest, the Mission Bay-based attraction has thought of all age groups when it comes to its roller coasters. Adventure fans can take a ride on the tallest, fasted roller coaster in America’s Finest City while youngsters can head to the new Sesame Street Bay of Play for family fun featuring beloved, familiar faces.

More than just a theme park, SeaWorld also operates as an aquarium that’s home to sharks, walruses, orcas, sea turtles and more. Visitors can participate in an Animal Encounter for a one-on-one, private session with a knowledgeable instructor and their choice of animal from sea lions, penguins, dolphins, beluga whales and even sloths.

When the sun sets low, the theme park’s a-glow with its nightly Electric Ocean celebration. Now through Sept. 6, SeaWorld will light up brilliantly with displays and glowing sea creatures as DJs play their tunes so guests can dance along.

Once the fun and festivities are near a close, guests can end the night on a magical note looking up at the sky to enjoy a stunning fireworks show.

What's different now that California has reopened?

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two executive orders to wind down pandemic-induced restrictions that ordered businesses to operate under reduced capacities. But now that the state has retired the color-coded tiered system that mandated which counties can operate under what capacities, all businesses can fully open indoor and outdoor the way they did pre-pandemic.

Now that SeaWorld is able to operate at full capacity again, you may be wondering what the attraction is doing in regards to COVID-19.

For starters, the theme park said out-of-state visitors are allowed once more, without having to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test like before.

Fully vaccinated guests will not need to wear face masks at SeaWorld and the park added that it will "not require our guests to provide proof of vaccination but ask everyone to respectfully comply with our revised policy.”

It will keep a couple of pandemic-era practices like continuing to have “enhanced cleaning protocols in place” and hand sanitizer stations available throughout the park, the company said online.

Tickets, park hours

SeaWorld said it requires reservations for guests in advance to their visit, except for those who are 2 years old or younger.

Tickets are available for purchase online with prices as follows:

Regular ticket: $65.99

Regular ticket + Dine & Drink bundle: $95.99

2021 Fun Card, which is good through the end of the year: $95.99

2021 Fun Card for SeaWorld + Aquatica: $121.99

SeaWorld is open during the following hours:

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For ticketing information and other offers, click here.