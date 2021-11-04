SeaWorld Salutes Veterans in November: Free Tickets, Live Music and Patriotic Fireworks

SeaWorld San Diego is honoring those who serve or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during their Red, White and Blue Salute event. The two-week tribute runs from now until Nov. 14.

The park is opening each day with a flag ceremony and national anthem. Additionally, SeaWorld is recognizing veterans at orca and dolphin presentations during the two weeks.

Music Performances:

Visitors can enjoy live music in the park from local bands. Musicians young and old will take the stage on select days during Red, White and Blue Salute.

Saturday, Nov. 6: Valley Center High School Marching Band

Saturday, Nov. 6: Marine Rock Band

Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day): San Diego-based U.S. Marine Marching Band

Patriotic Fireworks Display:

The event caps off with a special holiday fireworks demonstration 10 minutes before the park's closing. The illuminating display will be set to patriotic music and can be seen from multiple locations in the park.

Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) @5:50pm

Saturday, Nov. 13 @7:20pm

Waves of Honor Program:

SeaWorld San Diego continues to offer free tickets to U.S. military veterans for themselves and up to three guests visiting the park through Dec. 24.

This offer is a part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s "Waves of Honor" program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register online in advance and verify their proof of service.

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off as an added gratitude for their service.

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, you can visit SeaWorld San Diego's website.