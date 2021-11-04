The Scene

Veteran's Day

SeaWorld Salutes Veterans in November: Free Tickets, Live Music and Patriotic Fireworks

SeaWorld is honoring service members past and present this Veteran's Day

By Katie Lane

Shipwreck Rapids at SeaWorld San Diego
SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego is honoring those who serve or have served in the U.S. Armed Forces during their Red, White and Blue Salute event. The two-week tribute runs from now until Nov. 14.

The park is opening each day with a flag ceremony and national anthem. Additionally, SeaWorld is recognizing veterans at orca and dolphin presentations during the two weeks.

Music Performances:

Visitors can enjoy live music in the park from local bands. Musicians young and old will take the stage on select days during Red, White and Blue Salute.

  • Saturday, Nov. 6: Valley Center High School Marching Band
  • Saturday, Nov. 6: Marine Rock Band
  • Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day): San Diego-based U.S. Marine Marching Band

Patriotic Fireworks Display:

The event caps off with a special holiday fireworks demonstration 10 minutes before the park's closing. The illuminating display will be set to patriotic music and can be seen from multiple locations in the park.

  • Thursday, Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day) @5:50pm
  • Saturday, Nov. 13 @7:20pm
SeaWorld, TRACY SPAHR
Fireworks will illuminate the SeaWorld skyline during the park's Red, White and Blue Salute event.

Waves of Honor Program:

SeaWorld San Diego continues to offer free tickets to U.S. military veterans for themselves and up to three guests visiting the park through Dec. 24.

This offer is a part of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment’s "Waves of Honor" program, which salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register online in advance and verify their proof of service.

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off as an added gratitude for their service.

SeaWorld Offering Free Admission to Veterans

For more information, park hours and to purchase tickets, you can visit SeaWorld San Diego's website.

