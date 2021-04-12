SeaWorld Roller Coasters, Rides Now Reopen

Thrill-seekers and daring adventurers, rejoice! Roller coasters and rides are reopening at SeaWorld San Diego beginning Monday.

As things slowly return to what we all once knew as “normal,” SeaWorld said it is ready reopen its rides and roller coaster with health and safety measures in place. The reopening comes after more than a year without the attractions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under California’s theme park regulations, the park and rides will have limited capacity, health and safety measures in place, including markings for physical distancing in queue lines and modified seating to maintain physical distancing and hand sanitizer available at the entrance and exit of all rides,” the theme park said in a statement.

SeaWorld’s Electric Eel attraction, which is described by the theme park as the “tallest, fastest” roller coaster in San Diego, is among the various rides reopening. The Tentacle Twirl, Octarock and Sea Dragon Drop will all reopen Monday, as well.

As for young children, the park’s Sesame Street Bay of Play offers tike-sized rides so little ones can join in on the family fun. Such rides for young visitors include Oscar’s Rocking Eel, Elmo’s Flying Fish and Abby’s Sea Star Spin.

SeaWorld reopened its doors as a zoo in January after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the stay-at-home order he issued due to a spike in coronavirus cases during the holidays. With the county well under the state’s orange tier, SeaWorld is welcoming back its indoor and outdoor attractions to reopen as a theme park.

For now, only California in-state visitors will be able to visit the park due to pandemic restrictions. Visitors will be asked to show proof of residency upon entry.

To purchase tickets or for more information on admission, click here.