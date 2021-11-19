Say Cheese! New Convoy District Hot Spot Boasts Buzzworthy Selfie Rooms, Vegan Food

An Instagram and TikTok-worthy new spot in Kearny Mesa is offering visitors several photo ops with its trendy and buzzworthy themes.

Selfie Social is one of San Diego’s newest bars/restaurants that offers its customers opportunities to take fun photographs with loved ones in six themed rooms. Nestled in an unsuspecting plaza surrounded by Convoy District’s tempting eateries and other establishments, Selfie Social’s aims to embrace and welcome all who walk through its doors.

Crafted, curated and owned by Do, Alvin Barnuevo and Allen C., the team came up with the idea of a family-friendly eatery that hosts parties, offers opportunities for private events, serves plant-based meals and has fun themed photo ops that will change every six months.

Each selfie room illuminates its subjects with a bright light and has interactive themes for all to enjoy. The themes range from an eclectic disco-themed room hugged by gold walls to a posh, pink bedroom with fluffy décor that is reminiscent of a pop music video.

Guests who walk in can look to their left and be greeted by a mural that reads, “San Diego” and features landmarks of America’s finest city. To their right, a mural of angel wings rests as a backdrop for customers’ first photo opportunity.

Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Selfie Social is the creation of three San Diego-born entrepreneurs. As all part of the BIPOC community, the crew made it a priority to make a space where visitors truly feel welcomed and embraced.

“Representation is something we want to portray,” Do said. “We’re going to highlight cultures and backgrounds like the LGBTQ+ community, the Asian community and more. We’re going to make sure when people come here, they see a piece of themselves and walk away still feeling like a piece of themselves are still there.”

To achieve its ambition of reaching and welcoming diversity, the owners decided to offer vegan comfort foods for people of different dietary needs to indulge in, and non-alcoholic refreshments are also on the menu for children and adults to enjoy.

Karla Rendon-Alvarez

“I think the main goal is to have a place where everyone feels worthy, a place for self-expression,” Do said. “You look great, your photos are great, the food looks great and when you come out of it, you feel great. I think that’s part of community building. You’re coming to a place where it’s OK to be you.”

Selfie Social went from idea to a brick-and-mortar hot spot in just four months. The team brainstormed in June 2021 and after agreeing to create the attraction, the crew quickly got to work.

The terrific trio signed a lease in July, began to construct the concept in August and finished creating the rooms in September. They welcomed close friends and family for a soft opening on Oct. 15 and the next day, Selfie Social was open to the public.

Joining part of San Diego’s historic Convoy District has been an honor for the team, Do said.

Karla Rendon-Alvarez

“For us to be part of that community as consumers before and now as producers, it feels really rewarding where we’ve made it to a point to create a space for people to feel welcomed,” she said.

Now open to all, Selfie Social is ready to embrace its community and visitors. Do said she, Barnuevo and Allen C. hope their guests enjoy themselves at their new concept and leave knowing they are accepted and can be just who they are.

“Besides the pictures and smiles, I think we want them to take away the feeling of belonging and feeling welcomed and validated in who they are.”

Selfie Social is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located at 4411 Mercury St. Suite 102 in San Diego. For more information, click here.