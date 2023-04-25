The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
Berkeley Hills

See Inside the ‘Saxophone House' on Sale for Nearly $2 Million in California

The home's original owner was an amateur jazz musician and its three stories have a ton of musical details including a golden staircase with treble-clef railings

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A house dubbed the “saxophone house” located in the Berkeley Hills is for sale for nearly $2 million.

The 4,000-square-foot property is on Tunnel Road and was built after the 1991 Oakland Hills fire.

Its original owner was an amateur jazz musician and its three stories have a ton of musical details including a golden staircase with treble-clef railings.

Over the weekend, the home was posted on the popular Facebook group Zillow Gone Wild.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Derek Han, the home's listing agent with Better Homes and Garden's Real Estate, tells NBC Bay Area that the home is one-of-a-kind, and even "more unique once people come in to see the house in person."

The house features an Art Deco facade and large golden towers shaped like a saxophone. It was designed by Ace Architects and built in 1996. The main house sits on 10,000 square feet of property, and includes 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. There is a guest house with an additional bedroom and bathroom.

The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

Restaurants Apr 21

Four San Diego Restaurants Land on Yelp's Top 100 for 2023 — We Tried One of Them

Pacific Beach Apr 19

So Long, Bub's. Last Call for Iconic Pacific Beach Watering Hole

Watch the video above to see inside this unique home.

This article tagged under:

Berkeley HillsZILLOW
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us