The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
San Diego Zoo

Satu, ‘Much-Loved” Orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, Dies at 26

Satu was born at the zoo in 1995. He sired two offspring, a male named Cinta and a female named Aisha

A makeshift memorial at the San Diego Zoo for Satu
Rosemary Bystrak

Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo,died on Wednesday. He was 26.

The zoo announced Satu's death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan's cause of death is likely to be related to cancer.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Satu had been under veterinary care for serious illness, the zoo said, but collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated.

The zoo called Satu a “much-loved ape” and “charismatic primate.” Other details were not immediately available.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

County Reports 2,336 New COVID-19 Cases as New Medications on the Way

North Park 1 hour ago

North Park Family Says Home Has Flooded for Years, Asks City for Help

Satu was born at the zoo in 1995. He sired two offspring, a male named Cinta and a female named Aisha.

“Satu was known to be patient, curious, engaging and sensitive. He will be greatly missed by the wildlife care specialists, medical team, volunteers, and guests alike,” the zoo said in a statement.

Bruno, a male orangutan at the Los Angeles Zoo, died earlier this month at 42. Native to the jungles of Indonesia and Malaysia, there are three species of orangutans, all of which are critically endangered.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

San Diego Zoo
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us