San Diego's World Famous Casbah Reopening (Kinda)

Local music fans are rejoicing after news came out overnight that the Casbah was coming back to life.

The iconic Kettner Boulevard club, which has been anchoring the local music scene since 1989 in one iteration or another, plans on opening its doors April 9. According to the announcement, live music is still on hold for now, but a DJ -- who knows? maybe it will be the Casbah's principal owner Tim Mays' alter ego Mr. Mayzee behind the decks at some point -- will be bringing the beats. Tre3BEATles trio of DJS, though, will be up first, though, on April 9-10.

What guests may be missing in music will be more than made up for in food: San Diego's taco superstars from ¡Salud! will be heading north and serving up the famous street tacos that helped breathe new life into Barrio Logan. Owner Ernie Becerra and his crew will be on-site preparing ¡Salud!'s self-proclaimed King of All Tacos -- we love the Azteca Tlahco and Pollo Asado ourselves -- on the Casbah's patio (presumably no longer the smoking patio) and in the Razzmatazz Room out back.

The Casbah team, of course, is excited to welcome back guests, who'll need to remain seated at their tables and wear masks when they're not eating or drinking. For now, the Casbah is limiting outdoor dining to 25% of indoor capacity, though it's hard to imagine they'll hit that number without seating people in the main-stage room, too, and are launching with a limited schedule of Fridays and Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. (those hours are per state guidelines). Indoor capacity could balloon to 50% of indoor capacity if and when the county moves to the orange tier -- a stage San Diego might reach as early as Tuesday of next week.

The Casbah crew wasn't idle during the downtime: Mays told NBC 7 in January that he spent some of that this year renovating the Casbah -- including both of the club's legendary bathrooms.

"We remodeled the office to make it more band-friendly as a green room, we completely painted and did the floors, and just did a lot of work at the club … now it's just sitting collecting dust pretty much," Mays said with a laugh.

The reception to the news was ecstatic, both from staffers and fans.

".. congratulations for enduring this storm and doing it safely for all,"

"SO excited to hear this!.," "Hooray!" and "Woo to the Hoooo!!" were just a few of the comments on Facebook.

So, when will live music return to the Casbah stage? Well, the calendar on the club's website may be viewed as a bit of wish list, but Manic Hispanic is booked for May 1 ....