San Diego's Got Talent: Locals Battle for Finals Spots Tonight

With not one but TWO competitors with roots in San Diego County headed into Tuesday night's second semifinal round on NBC's hit show America's Got Talent, locals will be tuning in by the thousands at 8 p.m. to watch.

In addition to performances by the San Diego-based Voices of our City Choir and Escondido's Celina Graves, viewers will be treated to special appearances by K-pop superstars BTS and the Scottish "mentalist" Colin Cloud during the episode, which will, as was the case all season, be hosted by Terry Crews.

Let's not forget it was Crews who slammed the Golden Buzzer way back in May to automatically advance the Voices of Our City Choir to the semifinals. For her part, Graves advanced to the semi-finals with help from viewers, who gave her the nod for last week's Online Public Vote.

The choir, which outmaneuvered several setbacks this year to advance to the semifinal round, was assembled to provide a creative outlet for San Diegans experiencing homelessness and became an instant hit in May when its jaw-dropping audition performance earned them the Golden Buzzer, advancing straight to the live shows.

An inspiring local choir has advanced to the semifinals on Americas Got Talent

"The first act going into the quarterfinals is … Voices of Our City choir!" Crews shouted to four ecstatic choir members on the AGT stage. Other choir members tuned in virtually for the celebration.

Making it back to the stage for the quarterfinals was difficult for the choir. The pandemic stopped the weekly choir practices that serve as a lifeline to many of the homeless members.

“A home-stay order is a home-stay order, but if you don’t have a home or if you’re staying in a shelter, or you’re living in your car, you know, that can be pretty grim,” said choir director Steph Johnson.

There was another devastating setback when choir co-founder Nina Leilani Deering died in a car accident in June. She had stepped away from the organization a couple of years ago but kept in touch.

“She was the music. She loved the music. She loved people,” said Johnson.

Through the hardships, the group found a way to keep going. Donation dollars helped the nonprofit provide laptops to keep members connected and prepared.

Celina Graves has been singing her entire life but was told over and over again that she would need to change her image to make it in the music industry, reports NBC 7's Steven Luke.

For her part, Graves told NBC 7 in early September that she hopes she can keep pursuing her dream and inspire along the way.

This is my shot right now -- I just want this to work in my favor," Graves said. "I'm getting to the point where I am getting older, and it’s scary because this is what I want to do forever."

Graves, 31, first rocked the stage back in June and heard raving reviews from the judges.

“I have a good feeling about you, Celina,” AGT's Simon Cowell told her.

Due to COVID-19, AGT can no longer perform in front of a crowd, but Graves was less worried about how she can feed off of her audience’s energy and more concerned with her own effect on them.

“It doesn’t really matter where they are watching from as long as I can touch them with my voice,” Graves said, adding that it’s up to her to help lift people's spirits during this time of crisis.

Viewers, of course, will have to wait until Wednesday night's Results Show to see if our San Diego stars will advance to the finals, which will be broadcast Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.