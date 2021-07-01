The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
San Diego

San Diego's ‘Come Play Outside' Initiative Offers Family-Fun Across the City

The initiative will include a Teen Nite, movies in the park and other family-friendly programs

By City News Service

Kids-Playing-Generic
Getty Images

Civic leaders and nonprofits on Thursday invited San Diego families to "Come Play Outside" this summer as part of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria's "Summer for All of Us" initiative, intended to create opportunities for kids and their families to engage in fun, healthy recreation in historically underserved neighborhoods.

Anticipated to serve more than 15,000 kids this summer, Come Play Outside organizes and funds programs such as aquatics, an adventure camp, Teen Nite and movies in the park in 21 recreation centers and aquatic centers across San Diego's South and Central neighborhoods.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mayor Gloria, County of San Diego Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, the San Diego Parks Foundation and a host of partner organizations gathered today to announce the details of the program.

The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.

fourth of july Jun 30

Fourth of July 2021: Where to Watch Fireworks in San Diego County

la jolla 22 hours ago

La Jolla 4th of July Fireworks Snuffed out for 2021

"As challenging as the pandemic was for adults, we know it was just as challenging for our kids," Gloria said. "That's why it's particularly important we step up to engage our youth as we emerge from the pandemic.

"Come Play Outside will help ease our kids back into everyday life and ensure they have opportunities to enjoy a fun, safe and connected summer in America's Finest City," he continued.

The county provided $750,000 in funding from its Behavioral Health Department to support Come Play Outside programming. Supporting Come Play Outside aligns with Fletcher's commitment to improve the lives of youth and families, especially after dealing with the uncertainties and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's well known the importance of children being active to maintain their overall health and well-being, both mentally and physically," Fletcher said. "We're so pleased to be able to come together and allocate funding alongside our partners and give the youth in our underserved communities a host of opportunities to thrive and learn this summer; ones that they might not have otherwise."

For more information, click here.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San DiegoSan Diego CountyFamily Funthings to docome play outside
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us