San Diego Zoo Safari Park Needs Your Help, Name a Baby Rhino

While World Rhinoceros Day may have been earlier this week, you can still celebrate with the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The park is inviting all animal lovers to help name their new southern white rhino calf.

You can cast a vote for your favorite name by visiting the Safari Park Facebook Page through Sept. 28.

The three contenders are:

Kamaria (Cam-mar-e-uh), which means beautiful like the moonlight in Swahili

Kifaru (Key-far-roo), which translates to Rhino in Swahili

Ilanga (E-Long-ga), meaning Sun in Xhosa

The name with the most votes in the comments will be announced Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. live on the park's Facebook.

The baby rhino was born Aug. 22 to her first-time mother, Kianga, and her father, J. Gregory.

The San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance describes the 125 pound female calf as curious, playful... and very hungry.

According to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, rhinos are crucial to their ecosystems.

Southern white rhinos live in the savannas of Africa.

The gentle giants are herbivores, grazing on grasses. In doing so, they help maintain the diverse African grasslands, increasing plant diversity and providing grazing areas for other animals that share their natural habitat, such as elephants, zebras, antelope and gazelles.

The alliance says there are an estimated 18,000 southern white rhinos remaining in Africa due to habitat loss, persistent poaching and illegal horn trafficking.

The baby rhino is the 104th southern white rhino calf born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park since 1972.

You can find Momma Kianga and her calf roaming their habitat from the park’s Africa Tram, Wildlife Safari, Balloon Safari or from the park’s giraffe cam, which isn't just for giraffes!

The Safari Park is participating in Kids Free October, meaning children 11 years and younger receive free admission all month long with the purchase of an adult ticket.