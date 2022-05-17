The Scene

San Diego Zoo

San Diego Zoo Announces Extended Summer Hours

From June 3 to Sept. 5, the zoo will offer extended hours at the park

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A resident cheetah at the San Diego Zoo is captured in this image on an unspecified date.
San Diego Zoo

Animal lovers can enjoy spending more time with the wild residents at the San Diego Zoo with the attraction’s extended summer hours.

Nighttime Zoo, which the park boasts as a wildly fun summertime experience, offers visitors the chance to stay at the zoo for longer periods of time from June 3 to Sept. 5. During that period, the park’s hours will be as followed:

  • June 3 to 30 (except for June 18): 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • July 1 to Sept. 5: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
As part of the late-night fun, the zoo will offer seasonal summer treats and live entertainment in the form of musical performances, acrobats and dancers.

“Nighttime Zoo has long been a favorite summer event, but this year it starts even earlier—meaning the Zoo will be open late for 94 adventure-filled nights,” the zoo said in a press release.

For more information on the extended hours or to purchase tickets, click here.

A look at the late evening fun available during the San Diego Zoo's extended summer hours.
San Diego Zoo
