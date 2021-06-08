San Diego Summer Fun: Get Info on Museums, Theme Parks, More

Tall-as-a-tree giraffes, ships with magnificent masts, sleek automobiles, and LEGO movie people, too: Reopenings are happening at a quick clip around San Diego and its attraction-filled environs as the summer season arrives, with new debuts almost each week.

Many museums, theme parks, and aquariums have reopened, but there are still more to come as June continues. Stay tuned, and check back to see more favorite places and what you can expect when you visit again or for the very first time.