The Scene

Food. Fun. Lifestyle. Features. All in America's Finest City.
San Diego

San Diego-Raised College Student to Return to Jeopardy! as Part of High School Reunion Tour

You can tune in to Jeopardy! Monday through Friday on NBC 7 at 7:30 p.m.

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Jeopardy! is bringing back some familiar faces from its Teen Tournaments for a chance to win $100,000 – and one San Diego-raised contestant will represent America’s Finest City in the contest for the moolah.

Jack Izzo impressed viewers with his knowledge during his previous appearance on Jeopardy! four seasons ago. Now a student at Northwestern University, Izzo is returning to the show as part of the High School Reunion Tournament.

The Scene

Hello Kitty Feb 16

‘Supercute' Sweets: Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is Returning to San Diego County

museums Feb 18

New Children's Museum Program Proves ‘The Kids Run This Place'

What’s up for grabs in this special? A whopping $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The two-week special will run from Feb. 20 through March 9, with Izzo appearing on Tuesday.

You can tune in to Jeopardy! Monday through Friday on NBC 7 at 7:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoJeopardy!competitiongame show host
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us