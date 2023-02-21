San Diego-Raised College Student to Return to Jeopardy! as Part of High School Reunion Tour

Jeopardy! is bringing back some familiar faces from its Teen Tournaments for a chance to win $100,000 – and one San Diego-raised contestant will represent America’s Finest City in the contest for the moolah.

Jack Izzo impressed viewers with his knowledge during his previous appearance on Jeopardy! four seasons ago. Now a student at Northwestern University, Izzo is returning to the show as part of the High School Reunion Tournament.

What’s up for grabs in this special? A whopping $100,000 grand prize and a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The two-week special will run from Feb. 20 through March 9, with Izzo appearing on Tuesday.

You can tune in to Jeopardy! Monday through Friday on NBC 7 at 7:30 p.m.