San Diego Police Release Video of Burglars Taking DZ Akins' Safe ‘To Go'

San Diego police reached out to the public Friday for help identifying a trio of thieves who carried out a predawn burglary this week at San Diego's iconic DZ Akins restaurant.

The masked men, each wearing a hooded sweatshirt, used a crowbar to force entry into the College-area restaurant in the 6900 block of Alvarado Road about 4:45 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego police.

San Diego Crime Stoppers

The burglars then stole a safe from the New York-style deli using a dolly to move it to a waiting silver or light-gray SUV with chrome spoke wheels, possibly a 2009-12 model Ford Escape. After loading the safe into the vehicle, the bandits fled in it to the east.

San Diego Crime Stoppers

According to its website, DZ Akins has been open since Januay 1980, expanding five times since then to accommodate the lunch rush -- ok, the rush in general -- and boast an astounding 134 sandwiches on its menu.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the thieves.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.