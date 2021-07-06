San Diego Libraries Participating in Pride Week With Live Storytimes

While San Diego gears up for its upcoming Pride Week, the San Diego Public Library will join in on the fun with a few family-friendly programs focusing on diversity and inclusion.

Pride-themed storytimes that will feature book discussions will be hosted on four dates from Tuesday through July 17, the library announced. Those who can’t make it in person to the live readings can still participate in the festivities with make-at-home projects and crafts that will be available on SDPL Pride’s Facebook page.

“The San Diego Public Library is a welcoming and inclusive space,” Library Director Misty Jones said in a statement. “After more than a year of being apart, we’re so happy to host these in-person programs that celebrate the diversity and individuality of San Diego’s LGBTQIA+ community.”

The storytime readings and book discussions will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, July 6, 11 a.m. at College-Rolando Library, featuring Sienna

Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. at Logan Heights Library, featuring Raquel Ita and Barbie

Saturday, July 10, 11 a.m. at Kensington-Normal Heights Library, featuring Beans

Saturday, July 17, 11 a.m. at City Heights/Weingart Library, featuring Friidae

The San Diego Public Library reopening 14 more of its branches on Tuesday for in-person services after they were closed for months due to the pandemic.

To further celebrate Pride, the San Diego Public Library hosted its annual Pride library card design contest. This year, more than 50 designs were submitted and the winning entry was created by Clara, a local teen.

Her design, which is now available as a library card, has flags featuring colors from different LGBTQA+ flags and has a simple but powerful and reaffirming message -- you are loved.

For more information on San Diego Pride Week, click here.