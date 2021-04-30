San Diego Humane Society Has Just the Right Way to Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

One of the best non-official holidays for animal lovers has arrived and the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has the right way to celebrate. Mark your calendars and put your paws together because Friday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!

The festivities are as straightforward as it sounds – adopt a pet from your local animal shelter and/or celebrate the lovely shelter pets in your life. After all, who rescued who?

At the moment, the San Diego Humane Society has 324 animals available for adoption. The available animals are diverse and the shelters’ campuses has something to offer everyone. Whether you are looking for a puppy or kitten to raise or seeking to give a mellow elder animal a loving environment for its golden years, there’s surely an animal that could fit your lifestyle.

Post-adoption, SDHS is able to provide a complimentary veterinarian exam at a VCA hospital, a starter bag of Purina Pro Plan food and several other free or low-cost resources to start the adoption on the right foot…or paw.

Concerned, new pet parents can also contact the animal shelter’s behavior helpline to speak with an expert about training or behavior.

Although it sounds like fun welcoming a furry, scaly or even feathery critter to your household, SDHS reminds the public that adopting a pet is a serious commitment and should be treated as such.

It added that if for some reason the adoption does not work out, SDHS says it “positively encourages the adopter to return their pet to any of our campuses without judgment or criticism.”

San Diego Humane Society

You don’t need to wait until Adopt a Pet Day to welcome a deserving animal to your home. Several pets ranging from dogs, to cats, to birds, reptiles and even the occasional pig are always searching for their fur-ever homes.

To take a look at the available pets waiting to join a loving household, and to learn more on how the San Diego Humane Society is operating amid the pandemic, click here.